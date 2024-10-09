JUI-F Multan Leader Welcomes SCO Participants
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2024 | 05:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) District Ameer Mufti Aamir Mahmood has extended a warm welcome to the heads of states and delegates going to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Conference (SCO).
Talking to the media here on Wednesday, he expressed hope that the conference would bring positive developments for the country’s future. He urged the opposition to postpone their protests during the conference in the interest of the country.
Mufti Aamir praised the leadership of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, highlighting his efforts for the country's progress, prosperity, peace, and constitutional reforms.
He condemned Israel’s state terrorism, calling it barbaric and expressing concern over the Muslim world's silence on the issue. He called for a unified policy to free Palestine and Al-Aqsa mosque.
The JUI-F leader said the entire nation should present a united face in the presence of foreign guests. He also urged the government to act responsibly and move towards national solidarity.
Recent Stories
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Strengthening UA ..
Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency & modesty in politics. Now Cha ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM GB stresses importance of local government elections2 minutes ago
-
Dengue emergency declared to curb increasing dengue cases in Rawalpindi2 minutes ago
-
ECP grants PTI candidate time until Oct 17 to submit replies2 minutes ago
-
Police officer killed in Katcha firing12 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrested 15 outlaws; recovered 2 kg hashish, weopon12 minutes ago
-
PU to organize Int’l conference on Oct 1012 minutes ago
-
8 arrested with 10.5 kg drugs12 minutes ago
-
KP cabinet approves amendments to Police Act 201721 minutes ago
-
Gang of poachers busted, exotic birds recovered22 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive in Bahawalpur from Oct 2822 minutes ago
-
AUST introduces self-financing requirements for students: Dr. Mujaddad22 minutes ago
-
11 girl students injured in Hangu school stampede22 minutes ago