JUI-F Multan leader welcomes SCO participants

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) District Ameer Mufti Aamir Mahmood has extended a warm welcome to the heads of states and delegates going to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Conference (SCO).

Talking to the media here on Wednesday, he expressed hope that the conference would bring positive developments for the country’s future. He urged the opposition to postpone their protests during the conference in the interest of the country.

Mufti Aamir praised the leadership of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, highlighting his efforts for the country's progress, prosperity, peace, and constitutional reforms.

He condemned Israel’s state terrorism, calling it barbaric and expressing concern over the Muslim world's silence on the issue. He called for a unified policy to free Palestine and Al-Aqsa mosque.

The JUI-F leader said the entire nation should present a united face in the presence of foreign guests. He also urged the government to act responsibly and move towards national solidarity.