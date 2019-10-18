JUI-F not allowed to hold protest demonstration for creating unrest :Shibli Fraz

Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Shibli Fraz on Friday said that Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F), was not allowed to hold protest demonstration for creating unrest in the country

There was no harm to launch protest or sit-in for political purpose, he stated while talking to a private news channel programe. The Senator said that present government had taken steps for improving tax net and empowering the institutions. Shibli Fraz said that all the institutions were working under their domains. He added that every citizen would have to pay taxes for achieving benefits from the government.

He said that the country could make progress when the people would pay taxes with responsibility.

Expressing concerns over the weak policies of the past governments, he said that Pakistan Tehreek e insaf (PTI), government was paying the interest over the heavy loans borrowed by the past regimes.

To a question about Maulana Fazal ur Rehman march towards Islamabad, he said that JUI-F or Opposition could launch peaceful protest for political purpose but taking law into their hands would not be allowed.