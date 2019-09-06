UrduPoint.com
JUI-F Observes Youm-ul-Fatah In Connection With Defence Day Celebrations

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 05:01 PM

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Friday observed Youm-ul-Fatah (Day of Triumph) in connection with Defence Day of Pakistan being observed annually on September 6

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Friday observed Youm-ul-Fatah (Day of Triumph) in connection with Defence Day of Pakistan being observed annually on September 6.

According to a press release issued here, the observance of Youm-ul-Fatah was in pursuance of directives of party central Amir, Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Rallies were taken out almost in all the major districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Haripure, Swat, Chitral, Dir Upper, Dir Lower, Malakand, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Lakki Marwat, Tank etc.

The rallies passed through important business places and were culminated after deliverance of speeches by respective party leaders.

Participants of the rallies were holding play cards and banners inscribed with slogans expressing solidarity with the country.

Speakers of the rallies including Ulema threw light on sacrifices being rendered by countrymen for the defence of mother land.

They also paid glowing tributes to security forces of the country for their matchless sacrifices and bravery in protection of the country and its boundries.

