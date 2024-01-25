JUI-F organises Youth Convention in Swabi

A convention of scholars was organized under the auspices of Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F), in which a large number of scholars participated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) A convention of scholars was organized under the auspices of Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F), in which a large number of scholars participated.

Maulana Taj Nabi Khan, Maulana Abdul Baqi, Mufti Irshad Ahmed, Maulana Saeedur Rehman and other leaders said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman has given the true interpretation of the Muslim Ummah through his clear policies.

NA-19 Swabi-I Maulana Fazal Ali Haqqani, candidate of KP-49 Haji Ghafoor Khan Jadoon while addressing the convention paid rich tribute to Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman for leading from the front and adopting a clear policy of serving the people.

Later on, collective prayers were held for the prosperity and integrity of the motherland.

