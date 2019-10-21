UrduPoint.com
JUI-F Plan For Long March, Using Seminary Children Creating Negative Image: Dr Yasmin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Dr Yasmin Rashid on Sunday said that Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam's plan for long march and using seminary children was creating negative image around the world.

Talking to a private news channel programe, she said that Maulana Fazal ur Rehman was playing the politics of Modi who wanted to disrupt peace in Pakistan.

The present government would not allow anyone to take law into their hands, she added.

Maulana Fazal ur Rehman was trying to divert the attention of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was fighting the case of Kashmir around the world.

Commenting on Indian firing along the line of control (LoC), she said, we strongly condemned the Indian violations along the LoC and killing of innocent civilians. The Minister urged the United Nations to fulfill the commitment on Kashmir as per the resolution of the UN charter.

In reply to a question she said that past governments could not work on foreign policy and pay attention to the Kashmir cause effectively.

She said that PM Imran Khan was highlighting the plight of Kashmiri people around the world.

