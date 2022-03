(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that the so-called caravans of JUI-F and PML-N have disappeared from the roads.

In a tweet, the minister said that all caravans coming to Islamabad belong to Imran Khan.