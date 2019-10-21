UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JUI-F, PPP And PML-N Finalize Plans To Mobilize Public For Azadi March

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 05:18 PM

JUI-F, PPP and PML-N finalize plans to mobilize public for Azadi March

Jamiat Ulema -e-Islam F (JUI-F), Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and PML-N has finalized the plan of mobilizing general public in Islamabad and Rawalpindi division for participation in the Azadi March

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st October, 2019) Jamiat Ulema -e-Islam F (JUI-F), Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and PML-N has finalized the plan of mobilizing general public in Islamabad and Rawalpindi division for participation in the Azadi March.Opposition parties have decided to run a joint campaign in order to mobilize the general public for participation in the Azadi March.Rawalpindi division of all three parties during a meeting regarding strategy to mobilize people for participation in the Azadi March have decided to bring their workers with the preparation of sitting in the dharna.They have also planned to bring people in the march despite if government will install containers in order to stop them.Maulana said that PML-N has assured him that it will stand with him till the step down of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Rallies coming from Lahore, Peshawar and other parts of country will enter on Rawalpindi through Rawat and Attock Pull.He claimed that this is initial plan and could be changed on October 29 or 30 but March will be entered in Islamabad on October 31.He claimed that a much number of people are present in twin cities that can fill the Jinnah Avenue.He said Punjab police didn't arrest any worker of their party till yet but pressure is being put upon party leaders through different sources.Former MNA Malik Shakeel Awan has said that party has planned to welcome Azadi March in Islamabad and Rawalpindi and four teams have been made for the protection of party workers while PPP Rawalpindi secretary general Chaudhry Iftikhar said that PPP is ready to participate in the Azadi March and will start campaign to mobilize people soon.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Islamabad Peshawar Prime Minister Police Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Azadi March Rawalpindi Attock Shakeel March October All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

TECNO Launches CAMON 12 Air Exclusively Online

6 minutes ago

PM Khan arrives in Karachi

21 minutes ago

Illegal constructions in RCB areas: 15 notices iss ..

9 minutes ago

Vivo Refreshes the Youth Oriented Y-series with th ..

37 minutes ago

Competition in Africa Contributes to Continent's D ..

9 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.