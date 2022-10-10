JUI (F) refuses offer of joining Balochistan government

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Balochistan Amir and Federal Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasey on Monday said the party had refused the offer of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)-led government to join the provincial government.

"Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo did not come up to meet our charter of demand," he said while addressing a press conference here at JUI provincial Secretariat.

"JUI (F) turns down the Chief Minister's invitation with extending thanks (for the offer to join the Balochistan government) as the party will not deviate an inch from its charter of demand," Maulana Abdul Wasey said.

Earlier, in view of the flood situation, the Jamiat's Majlis-e-Amila and parliamentary group of JUI took the decision of joining the provincial government.

About issues faced by the flood affectees in Balochistan, the federal minister said calamity-hit people needed immediate help on priority basis.

JUI (F) always joined governments, in the past, according to its strong position in the assembly," Maulana Abdul Wasey said, adding there were demands related to Qazi Courts and Islamic Ideological Council in the charter of demands.

"All political parties should highlight the problems of the province through media," he added.

He underlined the need for taking steps on war footings in calamity-stricken areas.