UrduPoint.com

JUI (F) Refuses Offer Of Joining Balochistan Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2022 | 08:12 PM

JUI (F) refuses offer of joining Balochistan government

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Balochistan Amir and Federal Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasey on Monday said the party had refused the offer of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)-led government to join the provincial government

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Balochistan Amir and Federal Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasey on Monday said the party had refused the offer of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)-led government to join the provincial government.

"Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo did not come up to meet our charter of demand," he said while addressing a press conference here at JUI provincial Secretariat.

"JUI (F) turns down the Chief Minister's invitation with extending thanks (for the offer to join the Balochistan government) as the party will not deviate an inch from its charter of demand," Maulana Abdul Wasey said.

Earlier, in view of the flood situation, the Jamiat's Majlis-e-Amila and parliamentary group of JUI took the decision of joining the provincial government.

About issues faced by the flood affectees in Balochistan, the federal minister said calamity-hit people needed immediate help on priority basis.

JUI (F) always joined governments, in the past, according to its strong position in the assembly," Maulana Abdul Wasey said, adding there were demands related to Qazi Courts and Islamic Ideological Council in the charter of demands.

"All political parties should highlight the problems of the province through media," he added.

He underlined the need for taking steps on war footings in calamity-stricken areas.

Related Topics

Assembly Balochistan Chief Minister Flood Media All From Government Housing

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend ..

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend CICA Summit

29 seconds ago
 Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

1 hour ago
 realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a B ..

Realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a Brand New Price of PKR 28,999/-

2 hours ago
 ECC approves continuation of RCET for export orien ..

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export oriented sectors during FY 2022-23

4 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.