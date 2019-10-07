UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JUI-F Rejects A Notification, Terms It Fake

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 05:43 PM

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) has turned down a notification that went viral on social media and said that it was fake and the party has nothing to do with it.

In a statement, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam General Secretary Abdul Ghafoor Haider said that a fake notice was upload on social media and was made viral just to the party. He said the party has nothing to do with the notification as it was completely fake and pathetic.

However, he appealed to the party workers not to share it and show maximum restraint.

He said it was PTI which did that because they could do all such kind of such things. “Let’s have direct competition if you have courage,” said Haideri challenging PTI leadership.

On other hand, Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Ameen Gandapur said that JUI-F’s march toward Islamabad was nothing but to support those who had been damaging the country. He said Fazlur Rehman was using children for his own motives and used Kashmir funds but never raised voice for Kashmiri people.

