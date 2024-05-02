JUI-F rejects political victimization of govt employees in Tank

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Former MPA Mehmood Ahmad Khan Bettani on Thursday blamed PTI Tank's selected representatives for initiating retaliatory actions against government employees, burying their righteous policy in the process. He claimed that workers and supporters of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) were never intimidated by such tactics, asserting that transfers and postings were part of the job, whether in Chitral, Peshawar, or even outside the country.

He made these remarks in a statement, refuting the notion that JUI, during its tenure, ever resorted to vindictive measures.

He emphasized that no party, including PTI, should view political transfers as retribution. He further expressed the confidence that such actions would only strengthen JUI's resolve, stating that their workers would not retreat.

Mehmood Bettani vowed to resist such political transfer and postings vigorously, stating that PTI Tank's selected representatives should not expect tolerance for their injustices.

Mehmood Ahmed Khan Bettani concluded by expressing his deep regard for JUI workers, asserting that the upcoming era belongs to patience and perseverance.