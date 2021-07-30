UrduPoint.com

JUI-F Rejects Sindh Govt' S Decision To Impose Lockdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 08:04 PM

JUI-F rejects Sindh Govt' s decision to impose lockdown

General Secretary, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam- Fazal, Sindh chapter, Allama Rashid Mehmood Soomro on Friday rejected the Sindh government's decision to impose lockdown in the province including Karachi from July 31

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :General Secretary, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam- Fazal, Sindh chapter, Allama Rashid Mehmood Soomro on Friday rejected the Sindh government's decision to impose lockdown in the province including Karachi from July 31.

"We reject Sindh government's decision to impose lockdown in the province" said the press release adding that it was against the welfare of the general public.

Soomro said that the curbs on the movement were only aimed at paving way for the police and local administration to improve bribe collection.

He said that this decision is not aimed at limiting COVID spread but is rather aimed at boosting the bribe collection.

