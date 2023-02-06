JUI-F seeks nominations for by-poll elections

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The Chairman of Jamiat Ulema islam (JUIF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ameer Maulana Atta ur Rehman while chairing a meeting on Monday, directed the local leadership to immediately send the Names of candidates for national and provincial Constituencies to Provincial Secretariat Mufti Mahmood Center.

The preparations for upcoming general elections was reviewed in the meeting, and necessary instructions to the party office bearers was also being issued.

It was decided in the meeting that the provincial leaders would visit the southern districts at the end of February, to address the training convention at the district level.

Speaking at the occasion, Maulana Attaur Rehman said the wrong policies of PTI government pushed the country into bankruptcy as record huge foreign loans were taken from IMF on strict terms and conditions.

Fatiha was offered for martyrs of the police. The meeting also discussed the ongoing political situation of the country.

The meeting was attended by Maulana Amanullah Haqqani, Abdul Jalil Jan, Shah Hussain Alai, Haji Daneshmand, Noorul Islam, Muhammad Asrar Marwat, Maulana Ahmad Ali Darwish and Jalaluddin Advocate.