JUI-F seeks permission for peaceful protest demonstration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Sunday submitted an application to the Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad seeking permission for a "peaceful protest demonstration before the Supreme Court (SC)".

JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza and Mufti Abdullah in the application also requested for adequate security and other necessary arrangements for the demonstration.

In a statement, JUI-F spokesperson Muhammad Aslam Ghauri expressed the party's commitment to maintain order in the demonstration saying that volunteers would be deputed for the purpose.

He said no JUI-F workers would enter the premises of the apex court or the Judges' Colony.

"The JUI-F adheres to the principles of law and will not resort to violence or disrespect to any institution," Aslam Ghauri said.