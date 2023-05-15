UrduPoint.com

JUI-F Seeks Permission For Peaceful Protest Demonstration

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2023 | 12:40 AM

JUI-F seeks permission for peaceful protest demonstration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Sunday submitted an application to the Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad seeking permission for a "peaceful protest demonstration before the Supreme Court (SC)".

JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza and Mufti Abdullah in the application also requested for adequate security and other necessary arrangements for the demonstration.

In a statement, JUI-F spokesperson Muhammad Aslam Ghauri expressed the party's commitment to maintain order in the demonstration saying that volunteers would be deputed for the purpose.

He said no JUI-F workers would enter the premises of the apex court or the Judges' Colony.

"The JUI-F adheres to the principles of law and will not resort to violence or disrespect to any institution," Aslam Ghauri said.

Related Topics

Islamabad Protest Supreme Court Sunday Mufti Court

Recent Stories

City cruising to third straight PL title in a row

City cruising to third straight PL title in a row

1 hour ago
 Global oil industry requires $12.1 trillion in inv ..

Global oil industry requires $12.1 trillion in investments up to 2045: OPEC Secr ..

3 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi joins SCRF children in inspiring ..

Bodour Al Qasimi joins SCRF children in inspiring workshops by Kalimat Foundatio ..

4 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak honours 255 graduates of Univer ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours 255 graduates of University of Dubai

4 hours ago
 SEWA completes number of projects in Central Regio ..

SEWA completes number of projects in Central Region

4 hours ago
 Dubai retains No.1 global ranking for attracting G ..

Dubai retains No.1 global ranking for attracting Greenfield FDI projects

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.