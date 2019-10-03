UrduPoint.com
JUI (F) Seeks Permission From Home Ministry To Meet With Nawaz Sharif In Jail

Thu 03rd October 2019 | 04:57 PM

A three-member delegation of Jamiat Ulema -e- Islam (F) has sought permission for meeting with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd October, 2019) A three-member delegation of Jamiat Ulema -e- islam (F) has sought permission for meeting with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail.JUI (F) has written a formal letter to Punjab home secretary in this regard.

It has been said in the letter that a three-member delegation of JUI (F) including Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haidery, Asad Mehmood and Akram Khan Durrani wantS to convey important message of Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman to Nawaz Sharif besides inquiring about his health.Therefore, delegation should be given permission for meeting with former Prime Minister in jail.

