JUI-F should desist from sabotaging Kashmir cause, peace: Shibli Fraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Fraz on Wednesday warned the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) to desist from sabotaging the Kashmir cause and peace, and derailing the democratic system through organizing a march towards D-Chowk.

Pakistan was confronted with multiple challenges and the people would not allow the JUI-F chief to launch a march for derailing the system, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

He said the masses were facing economic upheaval due to massive corruption made by the leaders of past governments.

The time was required to wipe the system from corrupt elements and corruption, he added.

To a question, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-N government had maintained the Dollar's price through artificial resources. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had to pay the circular debt left by the PML-N regime, he added.

He said the nation was braving hard days, however, the good time was not far as the PTI leadership was determined to bring stability in economic and other sectors in next few months, he added.