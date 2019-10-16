UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JUI-F Should Desist From Sabotaging Kashmir Cause, Peace: Shibli Fraz

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 11:10 PM

JUI-F should desist from sabotaging Kashmir cause, peace: Shibli Fraz

Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Fraz on Wednesday warned the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) to desist from sabotaging the Kashmir cause and peace, and derailing the democratic system through organizing a march towards D-Chowk

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Fraz on Wednesday warned the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) to desist from sabotaging the Kashmir cause and peace, and derailing the democratic system through organizing a march towards D-Chowk.

Pakistan was confronted with multiple challenges and the people would not allow the JUI-F chief to launch a march for derailing the system, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

He said the masses were facing economic upheaval due to massive corruption made by the leaders of past governments.

The time was required to wipe the system from corrupt elements and corruption, he added.

To a question, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-N government had maintained the Dollar's price through artificial resources. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had to pay the circular debt left by the PML-N regime, he added.

He said the nation was braving hard days, however, the good time was not far as the PTI leadership was determined to bring stability in economic and other sectors in next few months, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Dollar Price March Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

Kashmiris to observe black day on Oct. 27

2 seconds ago

Punjab University Hailey College of Banking & Fina ..

4 seconds ago

3 accused acquitted in firing on police case in Is ..

6 seconds ago

KP Chief Minister directs action to clear land, ot ..

7 seconds ago

US Embassy Denies Diplomats Violated Rules of Stay ..

16 seconds ago

National Assembly committee assure support for int ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.