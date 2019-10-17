UrduPoint.com
JUI-F Should Desist From Sabotaging Kashmir Cause, Peace, Democratic System: Shibli Fraz

Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Fraz has warned the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) to desist from sabotaging the Kashmir cause, peace and democratic system through the march

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Fraz has warned the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) to desist from sabotaging the Kashmir cause, peace and democratic system through the march.

Pakistan was being confronted with multiple challenges and the people would not allow the JUI-F chief to launch a march for disrupting the system, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the masses were facing economic upheaval due to massive corruption made by the leaders of past governments.

The time was needed to get rid of corrupt elements and corruption from the country, he added.

To a question, he said the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz government had maintained the Dollar's price through artificial resources. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had to pay the circular debt left by the PML-N regime, he added.

He said the nation was braving hard days, however, the good time was not far away as the PTI leadership was determined to bring stability in economic and other sectors in coming days ahead.

