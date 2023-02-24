JUI-F Sindh General Secretary calls on Governor

Jamiat Ulema e Islam - Fazl (JUI-F) Sindh's General Secretary Maulana Rashid Mahmood Soomro called on Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori, at Governor House here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Jamiat Ulema e islam - Fazl (JUI-F) Sindh's General Secretary Maulana Rashid Mahmood Soomro called on Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori, at Governor House here on Friday.

They discussed political situation of the province, rehabilitation of flood affectees, and other issues of mutual interests.

The governor said that all stakeholders should work together to make Sindh a prosperous province.

Maulana Rashid said that the efforts of the governor pertaining to the consultation with stakeholders would help resolve issues of the province.