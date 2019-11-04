UrduPoint.com
JUI-F Sit-in Caused Loss To Kashmir Issue: Fawad Hussain Chaudhry

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 10:40 PM

JUI-F sit-in caused loss to Kashmir issue: Fawad Hussain Chaudhry

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry has said that recent Pakistan's initiative to highlight the Kashmir issue in the international community got weakened due to the sit-in protest of Jamiat-Ulema-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F).

This, he said while talking to media after addressing the inaugural ceremony of International Symposium-cum-Training Course at University of Karachi here on Monday.

He pointed out that there was no comparison between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf sit-in and that of the JUI-F, as PTI first knocked at the doors of courts and Election Commission. After making all-out efforts, PTI was forced to stage a sit-in protest, he added.

