JUI-F sit-in caused loss to Kashmir issue: Fawad Hussain Chaudhry

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry has said that recent Pakistan 's initiative to highlight the Kashmir issue in the international community got weakened due to the sit-in protest of Jamiat-Ulema-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F).

This, he said while talking to media after addressing the inaugural ceremony of International Symposium-cum-Training Course at University of Karachi here on Monday.

He pointed out that there was no comparison between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf sit-in and that of the JUI-F, as PTI first knocked at the doors of courts and Election Commission. After making all-out efforts, PTI was forced to stage a sit-in protest, he added.