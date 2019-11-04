JUI-F Sit-in Caused Loss To Kashmir Issue: Fawad Hussain Chaudhry
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 10:40 PM
Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry has said that recent Pakistan's initiative to highlight the Kashmir issue in the international community got weakened due to the sit-in protest of Jamiat-Ulema-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F).
This, he said while talking to media after addressing the inaugural ceremony of International Symposium-cum-Training Course at University of Karachi here on Monday.
He pointed out that there was no comparison between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf sit-in and that of the JUI-F, as PTI first knocked at the doors of courts and Election Commission. After making all-out efforts, PTI was forced to stage a sit-in protest, he added.