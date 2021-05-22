UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JUI-F Stage Rally To Condemn Israeli Aggression Against Palestinians

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 01:40 AM

JUI-F stage rally to condemn Israeli aggression against Palestinians

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam F (JUI-F) staged a rally in Faisalabad on Friday to condemn brutal Israeli bombardment on the unarmed innocent Palestinian people

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam F (JUI-F) staged a rally in Faisalabad on Friday to condemn brutal Israeli bombardment on the unarmed innocent Palestinian people.

District General Secretary JUI-F Mufti Fazlur Rehman Nasir led the rally which was also attended by Muhammad Ashfaq Inqalabi, Mufti Hamid Siddique, Maulana Asad Mehmood Makki, Qari Asif Rasheed, Rana Pervez Akhtar and others.

The participants while holding banners and placards marched from Chowk Katchery Bazaar to District Council Chowk and chanted slogans in favor of Palestinian people while strongly condemning Israeli atrocities.

Addressing the gathering, the JUI-F leaders called upon the United Nations to send a joint force to Al-Aqsa Mosque to control the aggression of Israel.

Related Topics

Faisalabad United Nations Israel Nasir Mosque Mufti From

Recent Stories

UAE knights vying for top spot at Endurance World ..

2 hours ago

Ten stolen motorcycles recovered

6 minutes ago

Erdogan Blasts Countries That Refuse to Recognize ..

6 minutes ago

Minister directs AAIB to public report regarding P ..

6 minutes ago

International Forum for Justice & Human Rights Jam ..

6 minutes ago

Spain to Donate 7.5Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to L ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.