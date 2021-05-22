JUI-F stage rally to condemn Israeli aggression against Palestinians

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam F (JUI-F) staged a rally in Faisalabad on Friday to condemn brutal Israeli bombardment on the unarmed innocent Palestinian people.

District General Secretary JUI-F Mufti Fazlur Rehman Nasir led the rally which was also attended by Muhammad Ashfaq Inqalabi, Mufti Hamid Siddique, Maulana Asad Mehmood Makki, Qari Asif Rasheed, Rana Pervez Akhtar and others.

The participants while holding banners and placards marched from Chowk Katchery Bazaar to District Council Chowk and chanted slogans in favor of Palestinian people while strongly condemning Israeli atrocities.

Addressing the gathering, the JUI-F leaders called upon the United Nations to send a joint force to Al-Aqsa Mosque to control the aggression of Israel.