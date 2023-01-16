UrduPoint.com

JUI-F Stages Demo Against Price-hike

January 16, 2023

JUI-F stages demo against price-hike

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The workers of JUI-F staged a protest demo against price-hike in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here at Amn Square on Monday.

The protesting JUI-F workers were chanting slogans against price-hike demanding the resignation of the provincial government. District Ameer, Maulana Fazal Ali and general secretary, Haji Noor islam Khan led the protest demo.

Addressing the protesters, Maulana Fazal Ali, Haji Noor Islam Khan, Tehsil Mayor Topi, Noor Rahim Jadoon, former candidate Tehsil Mayor, Amirzeb and others criticized the provincial government and said that the PTI government has did nothing for the progress & development and welfare of the people during its 10 years long rule and rather its record corruption in the development schemes is before the people.

They said that the PTI government has not only created a flour crisis in the province, rather has also increased its price by 300% and forced the people to starve.

They said that unprecedented price-hike has made the lives of all sections of society miserable. They said that Imran Khan was following international agenda and the leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has foiled him in it.

