JUI-F stages protest rally against France

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Thursday staged a protest rally against publication of blasphemous sketches in France.

A large number of JUI activists participated in the rally held out side of Lahore Press Club which led by Deputy General Secretary Maulana Amjad.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans against French president.

The demonstrators called for the boycott of French products and demanded the government to send back the French ambassador. They also set portraits of the French president on fire.