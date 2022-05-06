UrduPoint.com

JUI-F Stages Rallies Against Desecration Of Masjid-e-Nabwi

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2022 | 08:03 PM

On the call of JUI-F Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, protest rallies against the desecration of Masjid-e-Nabwi were staged across the province on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :On the call of JUI-F Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, protest rallies against the desecration of Masjid-e-Nabwi were staged across the province on Friday.

According to reports the protest rallies were taken out in Peshawar, D.I. Khan, Bannu, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Karak, Hangu, Kohat, Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Swat, Dir Lower, Dir Upper, Chitral, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda and the newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing the protesters, the speakers said that the conspiracy was hatched at the behest of the former prime minister and his cabinet members.

Under the conspiracy they said Masajid and Madaris in different areas were desecrated.

The speakers recalled that during the last four years, JUI-F had continued a practical struggle against the anti-Islamic agenda of the PTI government, saying their struggle against the foreign agenda would continue.

In Peshawar, a protest rally against the desecration of Masjid-e-Nabwi was taken out from Madni Masjid. Abdul Jalil Jan, Syed Maskeen Shah , Khalid Waqar Chamkani, Fayyaz Ali Shah and Khalid Khan led the rally.

The rally began from Madni Masjid and marched till Shoaba Bazaar wherein it dispersed peacefully.

