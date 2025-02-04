JUI-F Stands In Solidarity With Kashmiris On Kashmir Solidarity Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) spokesperson Aslam Ghauri reaffirmed his party’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination.
In a statement issued by the JUI-F media cell, on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day (February 5), Ghauri emphasized that his party stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Kashmir in their struggle for freedom.
He urged the international community to take notice of India's continued occupation of the region, calling it an act of oppression that must not be ignored.
“The demand for the right to self-determination by Kashmiris must be acknowledged,” he stated, adding that no unjust distinction between the Muslims of Pakistan and Kashmir will be accepted.
Ghauri also announced that JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has called for nationwide demonstrations on February 5 to express full solidarity with Kashmiris.
He highlighted that Fazlur Rehman has consistently raised the Kashmir issue on international forums, striving to bring global attention to the cause.
The JUI-F spokesperson urged Pakistanis to participate actively in Kashmir Solidarity Day events, reaffirming their commitment to supporting the Kashmiri people’s struggle for justice and freedom.
