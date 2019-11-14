UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JUI-F Strategy To Lockdown Islamabad Failed: Fawad Ch

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 11:10 PM

JUI-F strategy to lockdown Islamabad failed: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F), strategy to lockdown Islamabad had failed.

The locals and workers were reluctant to continue supporting Maulana Fazal ur Rehman's so called Azadi March, in the Federal capital, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

Maulana Fazal ur Rehman didn't have any clear agenda and that was the great setback for his party and politics, he said.

Some elements had used the services of Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, for personal gains, he added.

In reply to a question the minister said that Imran Khan was the only choice for the people of this country.

He stated that the PTI leadership would remain in the same slot.

Commenting on Nawaz Sharif's ailing health, he said that former Prime Minister had been facing the corruption cases and the condition of indemnity bond was imperative for the Pakistan Muslim League-N, leader. The government, he said was permitting Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for medical treatment after depositing the surety bonds.

To another question he said it depends upon the courts to remove the name of Nawaz Sharif from exit control list (ECL) or not.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Technology Exit Control List Azadi March Same Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

Al Hudayriat Island to host Abu Dhabi Dash Festiva ..

1 hour ago

UAE endeavours to foster peaceful coexistence and ..

1 hour ago

Combined GDP of Sub-Saharan Africa projected to re ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in 32nd Arab Transport Ministers ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Egypt issue joint statement on fraternal ties ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed meets with Italian Interior Ministe ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.