JUI-F strategy to lockdown Islamabad failed: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F), strategy to lockdown Islamabad had failed.

The locals and workers were reluctant to continue supporting Maulana Fazal ur Rehman's so called Azadi March, in the Federal capital, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

Maulana Fazal ur Rehman didn't have any clear agenda and that was the great setback for his party and politics, he said.

Some elements had used the services of Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, for personal gains, he added.

In reply to a question the minister said that Imran Khan was the only choice for the people of this country.

He stated that the PTI leadership would remain in the same slot.

Commenting on Nawaz Sharif's ailing health, he said that former Prime Minister had been facing the corruption cases and the condition of indemnity bond was imperative for the Pakistan Muslim League-N, leader. The government, he said was permitting Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for medical treatment after depositing the surety bonds.

To another question he said it depends upon the courts to remove the name of Nawaz Sharif from exit control list (ECL) or not.