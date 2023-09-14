JUI-F strongly condemns attack on Hafiz Hamdullah

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2023 | 10:08 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has strongly condemned the attack on JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah.

JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri in a statement issued here strongly condemned the attack.

He said the condition of Hafiz Hamdullah and his companions was better and the injured have been transferred to Quetta.

The government should investigate this unfortunate incident and bring those responsible to justice. After Bajaur, this incident is condemnable, he said and added that such cowardly incidents cannot bar JUI-F from communicating with the people.

