JUI F Strongly Condemns Attack On Karachi Stock Exchange

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 11:14 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Jamiat Ulema islam ( F) chief Moulana Fazal-ur-Rehman on Thursday strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack on Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE).

Fazal-ur-Rehman was talking to mediapersons here at Jamia Qasim-ul-Uloom Gulgasht .

About the construction of Hindu temple in Islamabad, JUI F chief said that they were not against the minorities and legal institutions were available in Islamic state which could guide better in this regard.

Replying to a question about a photo showing a Kashmiri minor kid sitting on bullet - riddled body of his grandfather, Maulana said that Kashmiris have always remained victims of Indian forces' brutalities.

To another question, JUI central leader said that religious seminaries were registered education system. He said that they had accepted the proposal of contemporary education to seminaries kids and had asked government to give them two or three compulsory subjects to enable seminaries' students declared BA, MA qualified if they pass these compulsory subjects.

He said that the opposition parties were not playing their due role.

