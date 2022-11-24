UrduPoint.com

JUI-F Struggles For Interest Free Banking Bear Fruits: Fazl

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2022 | 06:10 PM

JUI-F struggles for interest free banking bear fruits: Fazl

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) ::Central Leader Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), Maulana, Faza- ur-Rehman (JUI-F) on Thursday said that the long struggle of JUI-F leadership had resulted in interest free banking in the country for which the government had withdrawn all the cases from the courts.

He expressed these views in the condolence conference of the late Qazi Abdul Salam at the Technical College of Talash. He said that Pakistan was constitutionally an Islamic Republic and and there was no interest in islam, adding that Islamic system provided life safety, wealth, security and prosperity to each individual.

Maulana said that the worst rigging in history of elections took place in 2018 general elections as a result of which an immature government sank the economic system of the country.

He said that JUI-F brought together all the parties of the country and put the country's economy on path of stability and progress. He said that the government whitelisted Pakistan in six months and opened the doors of foreign aid for Pakistan.

The Maulana said that soon the dirty politics of a specific party would come to an end. Senator Attaur Rahman, Allama Rashid Soomro and provincial and central leaders also spoke on the occasion

