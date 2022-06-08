JUI-F Sukkur condemns blasphemy of Holy Prophet (SAW)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Jamiat-e-Ulma-e-Islam-F Sukkur chapter on Wednesday announced to stage a protest demonstration against the blasphemous remarks on Prophet Muhammad (SAW) made by two spokespersons of Indian ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to spokesman of JUI-F Sukkur Moulana Masood Halejvi, on the appeal of JUI-F, the workers would stage rallies after Friday prayers in the district headquarter.

Meanwhile, Provincial Leader of PML-Functional, Syed Shafqat Ali Shah in his statement, condemned the blasphemy of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) by the spokesperson of the Indian ruling party.

He urge the international community to take immediate cognizance of the grievously aggravating situation of Islamophobia in India.