UrduPoint.com

JUI-F Sukkur Condemns Blasphemy Of Holy Prophet (SAW)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2022 | 07:05 PM

JUI-F Sukkur condemns blasphemy of Holy Prophet (SAW)

Jamiat-e-Ulma-e-Islam-F Sukkur chapter on Wednesday announced to stage a protest demonstration against the blasphemous remarks on Prophet Muhammad (SAW) made by two spokespersons of Indian ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Jamiat-e-Ulma-e-Islam-F Sukkur chapter on Wednesday announced to stage a protest demonstration against the blasphemous remarks on Prophet Muhammad (SAW) made by two spokespersons of Indian ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to spokesman of JUI-F Sukkur Moulana Masood Halejvi, on the appeal of JUI-F, the workers would stage rallies after Friday prayers in the district headquarter.

Meanwhile, Provincial Leader of PML-Functional, Syed Shafqat Ali Shah in his statement, condemned the blasphemy of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) by the spokesperson of the Indian ruling party.

He urge the international community to take immediate cognizance of the grievously aggravating situation of Islamophobia in India.

Related Topics

India Protest Blasphemy Sukkur

Recent Stories

MEPs vote down key part of EU climate plan

MEPs vote down key part of EU climate plan

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister meets young boy whose music video g ..

Chief Minister meets young boy whose music video goes viral

2 minutes ago
 Bugti grieved over tragic bus accident in Qilla Sa ..

Bugti grieved over tragic bus accident in Qilla Saifullah

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad Traffic Police conducts road safety work ..

Islamabad Traffic Police conducts road safety workshop

2 minutes ago
 DIGPs, SSPs ordered to personally supervise snap c ..

DIGPs, SSPs ordered to personally supervise snap checking

23 minutes ago
 Against Type: Russian print artist makes posters f ..

Against Type: Russian print artist makes posters for peace

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.