UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JUI-F Supports Opposition Parties' Protest Call

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 10:16 PM

JUI-F supports opposition parties' protest call

Central Secretary General Jamiat Ulema Islam-F (JUI-F) Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri on Thursday said that rallies, processions and public gatherings would be held on July 25 on call of opposition parties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Central Secretary General Jamiat Ulema Islam-F (JUI-F) Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri on Thursday said that rallies, processions and public gatherings would be held on July 25 on call of opposition parties.

Addressing a press conference, he said that JUI-F would participate in these rallies and protest of other opposition parties to raise voice against inflation and protecting the rights poor people.

He said the opposition parties would hold protest in all major cities including Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore, Karachi and Quetta.

He said a joint meeting of opposition parties would be held here on July 15 to finalize the arrangements of protest.

Haidri said that JUI-F has a long history of political struggle which shows its resolve for supremacy of democracy. He added JUI-F would continue playing its role for strengthening of democratic institutions and protecting the rights of people.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Protest Quetta Poor Democracy July All Opposition

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asks Rashid to step down ov ..

12 minutes ago

Zelenskyy, Putin Discussed Release of Ukrainian Sa ..

54 seconds ago

Religious Ministry deploy 695 welfare staff to se ..

58 seconds ago

No peace in South Asia without resolving Kashmir d ..

1 minute ago

Five Members of Islamic Movement in Nigeria Detain ..

1 minute ago

Moscow Says US' Reinforcement of Missile Defenses ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.