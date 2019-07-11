JUI-F supports opposition parties' protest call

Central Secretary General Jamiat Ulema Islam-F (JUI-F) Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri on Thursday said that rallies, processions and public gatherings would be held on July 25 on call of opposition parties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Central Secretary General Jamiat Ulema Islam-F (JUI-F) Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri on Thursday said that rallies, processions and public gatherings would be held on July 25 on call of opposition parties.

Addressing a press conference, he said that JUI-F would participate in these rallies and protest of other opposition parties to raise voice against inflation and protecting the rights poor people.

He said the opposition parties would hold protest in all major cities including Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore, Karachi and Quetta.

He said a joint meeting of opposition parties would be held here on July 15 to finalize the arrangements of protest.

Haidri said that JUI-F has a long history of political struggle which shows its resolve for supremacy of democracy. He added JUI-F would continue playing its role for strengthening of democratic institutions and protecting the rights of people.