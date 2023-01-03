JUI-F suspends political activities due to health conditions of Maulana Fazl ur Rehman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam (Fazl) has announced to suspend all the political and social activities of the party related to the participation of central leader Maulana Fazl ur Rehman till further order due to his bad health.

A press release issued here by JUI-F on behalf of Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri said that the health condition of Maulana Fazl ur Rehman was not good from a long time and doctors had time and again advised him to take rest but he continued political and social activities.

It said that now as per the advice of doctors the central cabinet of JUI-F had decided to suspend all the political and social activities of the party involving participation of central leader Maulan Fazl ur Rehman till further order.

It requested people to pray for early recovery of Maulana Fazl ur Rehman instead of visiting him or contacting him on telephone.