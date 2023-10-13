JUI-F takes out rally against Israeli occupation in Palestine

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) on Friday took out a rally against Israeli occupation in Palestine attended by a large number of people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) on Friday took out a rally against Israeli occupation in Palestine attended by a large number of people.

The protest rally reached Mizan Chowk after marching different routes and the participants shouted slogans against Israel.

Addressing the participants of the rally, JUI-F’s leader, former MPA Malik Sikandar Advocate, and Ameer of Quetta, Maulana Abdul Rehman Rafiq said that the actions of Palestinians and Hamas against Israel raised the morale of the Palestinian people.

They said that we would support the struggle of Palestinians, saying that Pakistan stands for its Palestinian brothers against the brutality of Israel.

The speakers said that we paid tribute to the Palestinian people for their steadfastness against occupying Israel and its criminal behavior.