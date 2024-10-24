JUI-F to celebrate Youm-e-Tashakur Friday

The spokesperson for Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), Aslam Ghauri, said on Thursday that his party will observe Youm-e-Tashakur (Thanksgiving day) Friday across the country

The spokesperson, in a news statement, said that the day will be marked following directives of party leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman to express gratitude for the enhanced protection of Islamic provisions within the Constitution.

Ghauri said mosques and religious seminaries across the country will hold special prayers and supplications to mark the occasion.

He also called upon religious leaders to educate the public on the prohibition of interest-based financial practices, reinforcing Islamic principles.

The spokesperson emphasized the role of JUI-F in defending both islam and democracy, encouraging leaders to highlight the party's contributions in safeguarding these values within the constitutional framework.