Open Menu

JUI( F) To Complete Intra Party Elections By September

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2024 | 04:50 PM

JUI( F) to complete intra party elections by September

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (F) is currently holding intra-party elections in tehsils, UCs, and wards across the country. The district-level elections are also underway, with the schedule for provincial and central elections expected to be announced soon.According to Assistant Election Administrator Abdul Jalil Jan, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan is the only political and religious party that conducts organizational elections every five years through secret balloting from the grassroots level to the center.

So far, elections have been completed in over 600 tehsils and 7,000 UCs, wards, and villages across Pakistan, while district-level elections are still underway. Central Election Administrator Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman, along with his assistants, has visited all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, and tribal districts to oversee the membership campaign.

The party expects to complete the central and provincial elections by September, with the schedule to be announced soon.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan September All From

Recent Stories

Always ready for dialogue, says Imran Khan

Always ready for dialogue, says Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 IHC directs Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s lawyer to share ..

IHC directs Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s lawyer to share draft of mercy petition with ..

1 hour ago
 Senate, National Assembly sessions to reconvene to ..

Senate, National Assembly sessions to reconvene today

2 hours ago
 Second Test: Pakistan batting lineup collapse agai ..

Second Test: Pakistan batting lineup collapse again Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 Widespread Monsoon rains, storms expected Across ..

Widespread Monsoon rains, storms expected Across Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF ..

Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF scrutiny

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming P ..

Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming Pakistan's Solar Energy Landsca ..

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

1 day ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan