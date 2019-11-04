JUI-F to consult opposition parties today about its Azadi March

(@fidahassanain)

Opposition parties are likely to meet today

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2019) Following the announcement of JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman he made during his speech on Sunday night, the opposition parties will meet today to decide thier future course of action regarding the Azadi March.

According to the details, Maulana Fazl ur Rehman said that they would call an All Parties Conferennce to seek the opinion of other opposition parties about Azadi March. However, he said his struggle and movement against the government would continue.

In his fiery speech, Maulana Fazl ur Rehman reiterated his demand of PM's resignation and also extended the deadline. PML-Q supremo Ch Shujat Hussain called Maulana Fazl ur Rehman and asked him to go to the side of reconciliation rather than conflict.

Hussain lauded JUI-F Chief for his successful protest and huge gathering.

"Maulana has made the space with distinction," said Chaudhary Shujjat Hussain while appreciating JUI-F Chief for huge gathering in Islamabad.

on other hand, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has also called a party meeting to discuss the ongoing political situation and will also review post-Azadi March scenario.

Now the meeting has been called when the march enters its fourth-day. It may also be mentioned here that it is being said that JUI-F March is historically the biggest march being held ever in the capital.