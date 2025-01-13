Open Menu

JUI-F To Continue Play Its Parliament Role Effectively: Fazlur Rehman

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2025 | 06:40 PM

JUI-F to continue play its parliament role effectively: Fazlur Rehman

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Jamiat Ulema islam (F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Monday

that his party would continue to play its parliamentary role effectively.

Addressing at the Jamia Qasim ul Aloom here, he said that he kept raising

voice of all school of thoughts in the parliament. Ulema should participate

in the political affairs, he said and posed a question 'why should they

left politics for other people'. He said ulema played a vital role in politics

during 19th and 20th century, due to which there were no problems and

the Ulema kept people united.

He stated that liberals divide people through their prejudice thinking,

adding that Islam gives the message of acceptance for all.

Fazlur Rehman wished peace and economy flourishing in the country.

About the 26th amendment, he stated that JUI-F succeeded in removing

some controversial clauses in the draft.

Hundreds of students and teachers were also present.

Related Topics

Century Parliament All 26th Amendment

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves establishing honey factory

Sharjah Ruler approves establishing honey factory

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Airport welcomes over 17.1 million passeng ..

Sharjah Airport welcomes over 17.1 million passengers in 2024

1 hour ago
 realme C75 Review: A Month Later—An Honest Take

Realme C75 Review: A Month Later—An Honest Take

2 hours ago
 UAE hosts Steering Group Meeting for Emirati-Germa ..

UAE hosts Steering Group Meeting for Emirati-German Energy and Climate Partnersh ..

2 hours ago
 EAD, Khalifa University begin discovery mission ab ..

EAD, Khalifa University begin discovery mission aboard Jaywun research vessel

2 hours ago
 When Controversy Breeds Creativity: PIA’s Paris ..

When Controversy Breeds Creativity: PIA’s Paris Campaign Captivates the World

2 hours ago
UAE aims to reach 14.2 GW of renewable energy capa ..

UAE aims to reach 14.2 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030

2 hours ago
 UAE exceptional hub for renewable energy projects ..

UAE exceptional hub for renewable energy projects in region: International offic ..

2 hours ago
 ADSSA names FAB as banking partner for marriage lo ..

ADSSA names FAB as banking partner for marriage loan service

3 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 Player Draft takes place at Lahore’s ..

HBL PSL 10 Player Draft takes place at Lahore’s Hazoori Bagh

4 hours ago
 Sarfraz Ahmed parts ways with Quetta Gladiators ah ..

Sarfraz Ahmed parts ways with Quetta Gladiators ahead of PSL 10

4 hours ago
 UAE, Uzbekistan explore ways to enhance economic r ..

UAE, Uzbekistan explore ways to enhance economic relations

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan