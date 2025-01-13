JUI-F to continue play its parliament role effectively: Fazlur Rehman

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Jamiat Ulema islam (F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Monday

that his party would continue to play its parliamentary role effectively.

Addressing at the Jamia Qasim ul Aloom here, he said that he kept raising

voice of all school of thoughts in the parliament. Ulema should participate

in the political affairs, he said and posed a question 'why should they

left politics for other people'. He said ulema played a vital role in politics

during 19th and 20th century, due to which there were no problems and

the Ulema kept people united.

He stated that liberals divide people through their prejudice thinking,

adding that Islam gives the message of acceptance for all.

Fazlur Rehman wished peace and economy flourishing in the country.

About the 26th amendment, he stated that JUI-F succeeded in removing

some controversial clauses in the draft.

Hundreds of students and teachers were also present.