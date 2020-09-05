UrduPoint.com
JUI-F To Hold Khatam-e-Nabuwat Conference On Sep 7: Attaur Rehman

Provincial Ameer of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), Senator Maulana Attaur Rehman Saturday announced that his party would hold a Khatam-e-Nabuwat conference on September 7 (Monday) at Dalazak Peshawar

He made these announcement during a press conference at Peshawar Press Club, where party leaders Maulana Attaulhaq Darwesh, Maulana Jalil Jan, Asif Iqbal Daudzai, Maulana Fazal Ali Haqani, Rehmat Salam Khattak and others were present.

Maulana Attaur Rehman said that Pakistan came into existence in the name of islam and no other law would be allowed in the country.

He said that some elements were trying to amend Khatam-e-Nabuwat law but JUIF will no compromise in this regard.

He said that Qadianies (Ahmadis) were considered non Muslims in constitution of Pakistan and they will be forever.

He further said that Pakistan need to hold good relations with neighboring countries that will strengthen the Pakistan economy and others.

