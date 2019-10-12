JUI-F to observe Black Day on October 27 to express solidarity with Kashmiris

Chief of Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F), Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman has announced to observe 27 October as "Black Day' to express solidarity with the people in Indian Occupied Kashmir against Indian brutalities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Chief of Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F), Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman has announced to observe 27 October as "Black Day' to express solidarity with the people in Indian Occupied Kashmir against Indian brutalities.

Addressing to media here Saturday, the JUI-F chief said that the recent Indian action of abolishing article 370 and bifurcating the territory into two units has denied the international documents however it will not affect Kashmiris right of self-determination.

Molana rejected the rumors of striking any deal saying that his "Azadi March" would continue as per schedule and their first priority would be to remain peaceful.