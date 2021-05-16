JUI-F to observe Youm-e-Palestine on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday announced observing Youm-e-Palestine (Palestine Day) on Friday (May 21) to highlight Zionist brutalities against Palestinians and express solidarity with oppressed Muslims.

Rallies will be taken out at district level in support of Palestinians besides condemning Israeli state terrorism against innocent Muslims, Fazl said.

He urged prayer leaders and religious scholars to raise voice against Israeli actions against Palestinians in their Friday congregational prayers sermons.

He said the protection of two holy shrines and first Qibla Masjid e Aqsa was part of the faith of every Muslim.