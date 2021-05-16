UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JUI-F To Observe Youm-e-Palestine On Friday

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 09:20 PM

JUI-F to observe Youm-e-Palestine on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday announced observing Youm-e-Palestine (Palestine Day) on Friday (May 21) to highlight Zionist brutalities against Palestinians and express solidarity with oppressed Muslims.

Rallies will be taken out at district level in support of Palestinians besides condemning Israeli state terrorism against innocent Muslims, Fazl said.

He urged prayer leaders and religious scholars to raise voice against Israeli actions against Palestinians in their Friday congregational prayers sermons.

He said the protection of two holy shrines and first Qibla Masjid e Aqsa was part of the faith of every Muslim.

Related Topics

Palestine May Sunday Prayer Mosque Muslim

Recent Stories

HCHF Secretary-General participates in roundtable ..

24 minutes ago

Ajman showcases new projects and plans at Arabian ..

1 hour ago

Tourism for a brighter future a major focus on the ..

2 hours ago

UAEU explores cultural and academic cooperation pr ..

2 hours ago

Ahmed bin Saeed opens Arabian Travel Market 2021

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SCC’s new l ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.