JUI-F to remain limited to protest and not to lockdown

Party’s insiders say that JUI-F chief was advised that lockdown may go for months and may be problematic for the party. Some gulf powers, the sources said, also were approached to convince Maulana not to go to lockdown plan in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-16th Oct, 2019) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl k( JUI-F) will just remain limited to a gathering and will not resort to locking down the capital city on its protest day, the reports suggest.

The sources said that JUI-F leadership had decided to just focus on gathering and power show rather than locking down Islamabad on its protest day. The sources said that the party had taken U-Turn on the matter of locking down the capital city to give tough time to the government and a national daily also published this fact about the JUI-F’s Azadi March.

JUI-F decided to convert their lockdown plan into just a protest when it came to know about the reservations of both PML-N and PPP, said the sources adding that if any action is taken against ‘Khaksaar group’ who would only be holding clubs in their hands the lockdown plan would be turn into just a protest.

The JUI-F leaders also conveyed it to the workers and protestors about this plan.

Moreover, the leadership of the JUI-F unanimously decided to focus on in-house changing rather than resorting to violent policy of pursuing lockdown sort of protest in Islamabad. Some leaders who are considered to Maulana Fazlur Rehman also suggested him not do lockdown because the lockdown might be problematic for the party as it might go very long and advised him to just remain limited to the protest, said the sources.

On other side, the government also made contacts with some gulf leaders to intervene and stod JUI-F from pursuing plan of lockdown. They said in such case, the JUI-F would be allowed to protest but would not be allowed to prolong it. Maulana Fazl was also approached by the some “powerful circles” in this regard, they concluded.