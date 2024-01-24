JUI-F To Start New Journey Of Development After Winning Elections: Maulana Zia
Published January 24, 2024
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Jamiat Ulema islam Fazl (JUI-F) Central Coordinator for Digital Media Maulana Ziaur Rehman has said that his party after winning the upcoming general elections would form the government and start a new journey towards development.
He expressed these views while talking to a group of journalists here Wednesday. JUI-F candidate for provincial assembly PK-113 (City-I) Kafeel Ahmad Nizami was also present on this occasion.
Maulana Ziaur Rehman said that his party deserved the public vote on the basis of adherence to Islamic values and its services for the people.
He said the JUI-F always raised voice for Islam, Islamic seminaries and defending Islamic values either inside or outside the Parliament. “Our leadership not only exposed the ambitions of forces opposing the ideology of Pakistan, but also saved the country and its residents from the conspiracies of our national enemies,” he said and added we are proud of our leadership over their strong role in the Parliament for ‘Khatm-e-Nabuwat’ cause and respect of Muhammad (SAW).
Zia said JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had given mega projects to Dera Ismail Khan. The projects included University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan (UAD), Motorway (M-14), construction of Indus Highway, Dera Bypass and Dera-Paroa roads were also on credit of JUI-F, he added.
He said the JUI-F has strong position in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, expressing the hope that it would form the next government in the province while Maulana Lutfur Rehman would be the next chief minister.
The JUI-F would clean sweep the upcoming general elections on national and provincial assembly seats in southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Bannu and Lakki Marwat, he claimed.
