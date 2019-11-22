(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that the JUI-F will expand the circle of its protests across the country till end of the PTI’s government.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Nov 22nd, 2019) Opposition’s Rehbar Committee has announced to restart countrywide protests from Friday (today).

The sources said that Rehbar Committee made this announcement after JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl held meeting with party leader Maulana Atta ur Rehman and Iqbal Daudzai in Peshawar. They said they would protest across the country against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

“All divisional and district level leadership have been informed about the decision of countrywide protests against the government,” said the sources while quoting members of the Rehbar Committee. They said PML-N’s Rashid Mahmood, PPP’s Ayub Shah, ANP’s Sardar Hussian Babak, Qaumi Watan Party’s Tariq Khan, Ahle Hadith’s Zakir Shah, PkMAP’s Mukhtyar Yousafzai and others took part in the meeting.

The committee, they said, decided to start protest from Dera Ismail Khan, South Waziristan and Tank.

“The protests will be held in Malakand Division on November 25, Bannu on November 26, Mardan on November 27, Hazara on November 28, Kohat on November 29 and Peshawar Division on November 30,” the sources said. .

Last week, the JUI-F ended its Azadi March in Islamabad and announced its Plan-B to block roads and highways across the country but later called it off. Maulana Fazl time and again said that they would continue their protest till the end of the PTI’s government.