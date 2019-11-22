UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JUI-F To Start Today Countrywide Protests Against PTI's Govt

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 12:43 AM

JUI-F to start today countrywide protests against PTI's govt

The sources say that the JUI-F will expand the circle of its protests across the country till end of the PTI’s government.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Nov 22nd, 2019) Opposition’s Rehbar Committee has announced to restart countrywide protests from Friday (today).

The sources said that Rehbar Committee made this announcement after JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl held meeting with party leader Maulana Atta ur Rehman and Iqbal Daudzai in Peshawar. They said they would protest across the country against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

“All divisional and district level leadership have been informed about the decision of countrywide protests against the government,” said the sources while quoting members of the Rehbar Committee. They said PML-N’s Rashid Mahmood, PPP’s Ayub Shah, ANP’s Sardar Hussian Babak, Qaumi Watan Party’s Tariq Khan, Ahle Hadith’s Zakir Shah, PkMAP’s Mukhtyar Yousafzai and others took part in the meeting.

The committee, they said, decided to start protest from Dera Ismail Khan, South Waziristan and Tank.

“The protests will be held in Malakand Division on November 25, Bannu on November 26, Mardan on November 27, Hazara on November 28, Kohat on November 29 and Peshawar Division on November 30,” the sources said. .

Last week, the JUI-F ended its Azadi March in Islamabad and announced its Plan-B to block roads and highways across the country but later called it off. Maulana Fazl time and again said that they would continue their protest till the end of the PTI’s government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Peshawar Bannu South Waziristan Protest Azadi March Rashid Kohat Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Malakand Tank November From Government

Recent Stories

Maulana Fazl claims he was offered Senate Chairman ..

19 minutes ago

Pakistan highly values its ties with Oman: Sadiq S ..

37 minutes ago

UAE leads region in adopting smart technologies

47 minutes ago

US President thanks Pakistan for efforts in releas ..

59 minutes ago

Russian National Burkov to Appear Before US Court ..

37 minutes ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi awards astronauts Al Mansoori, Al ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.