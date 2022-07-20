UrduPoint.com

JUI-F To Support Federal Govt: Wasay

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2022 | 04:20 PM

JUI-F to support federal govt: Wasay

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay on Wednesday said his party would continue to support the Federal government which would complete its constitutional term.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) being an ally of the federal government would stand by its decisions, he said in a statement issued here.

He held the Pakistan Tahreek-Insaaf (PTI) responsible for economic crisis, inflation in the country and said the value of Dollar had gone up due to bad policies of the PTI-led government.

"Until unless the government do not completes its term, the conditions of the country cannot be improved," he remarked.

The federal government and its allied took tough decisions to overcome the economic crises due to which the country was moving towards right direction.

The coalition government was fully focused on the development and prosperity of the country, he said adding that the federal government had nothing to do with the Punjab by-elections, it was PTI's 20 seats in which they won 15 seats.

Wasay appreciated the election commission to conduct 'fair', free and transparent by-elections in the Punjab and hoped that it would continue to demonstrate the responsibility in the upcoming general elections.

