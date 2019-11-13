JUI-F to widen its protest across the country

(@fidahassanain)

According to JUI-F leadership, the roads and important points would be blocked throughout the country.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point-UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Nov 13th, 2019) After Azadi March, JUI-F leader Maulana Ata-ur-Rehman on Wednesday announced Plan-B of the JUI-F through which the circle of protest would be widened throughout the country against the ruling PTI.

Addressing the participants, JUI-F Maulana Ata-ur-Rehman said that they would launch a countrywide protest from today. He said the roads would blocked in various parts of the country against the PTI's government. By his statement, the JUI-F leader hinted that they were going to end the Azadi March.

According to the reports from the site of the protest, the marchers were seen wraping up their march in Islamabad. The political pundists said that Azadi March apparantly got failed in achieving its goal but in reality it got successful in gaining its objectives.

"The protest will now be widened across the country," said Maulana Ata ur Rehman, adding that "the roads will be blocked in different parts sof the country,".

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman launched his Azadi March in October and reached in Islamabad on 1st of November and since then he was there at the protest site against the government. He had demanded PM Khan's resignation and re-election and minimum role of an "institution" in elections.

However, apparntly, Maulana Fazl ur Rehman could not get anything. But the PML-N on other hand got many things as both Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz secured bails and now the matter is before table of the government regarding removal of Nawaz Sharif's name from ECL for his London flight for medical treatment.

During a meeting of the JUI-F leadership at Maulana Fazl’s residence on Tuesday, it was decided that all main roads throughout Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa would be blocked under Plan B to step up pressure on the government.

They decided that the marchers would block all main roads of Islamabad and Rawalpindi as well, while protest demonstrations would also be held in other cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Multan etc.

“Party leaders discussed closure of highways in different provinces and a lockdown of key places in Rawalpindi and Islamabad,” said the JUI-F sources.

In the meeting, Fazl was briefed by the party’s provincial chiefs about Plan B. Levies personnel resort to aerial firing to disperse JUI-F activists in Balochistan. The JUI-F chief expressed satisfaction over the arrangements in place for executing the plan. Acording to the sources, Fazl tasked the provincial chiefs with identifying major arteries, highways and entry and exit points in a bid to pressure the government into accepting its demands, which was why he had not announced the details of the plan on Tuesday.

Later, addressing the ‘Azadi March’, Fazl lauded the participants of his Azadi March for bearing the extreme weather conditions. He said he was proud of his party workers who sat there in the cold weather.

“The provincial heads of the party will disclose the details of Plan B,” said Fazl-ur Rehmana, adding that the people sitting in their homes to come out and join the participants of the march.

“Everyone will know very soon that the real thief is the ruling elite,” said the JUI-F Chief, adding that "you are very near to your goals,".

He also said that the election was rigged but what they could do is that they broke the pride of the government.

It may be mentioned here that PTI's government faciliated the JUI-F's Azadi March and provided every possible support instead of creating hurdles in thier way.