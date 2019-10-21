UrduPoint.com
JUI-F Two Ulemas Arrested By Police

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 03:44 PM

JUI-F two Ulemas arrested by police

Two JUI-F ulemas were arrested by police for inciting people to participate in Azadi March.According to media reports, police claimed that JUI leader Maulana Shafiq Ur Rehman and Maulana Mohammad Irshad were arrested along with banners.Case has been registered against them in Shams colony police station

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st October, 2019) Two JUI-F ulemas were arrested by police for inciting people to participate in Azadi March.According to media reports, police claimed that JUI leader Maulana Shafiq Ur Rehman and Maulana Mohammad Irshad were arrested along with banners.

Case has been registered against them in Shams colony police station.Police said that, arrested persons were allegedly involved in inciting people to participate in Azadi March.According to police sources that, some person succeeded in fleeing the scene who were displaying Dharna banners.

Your Thoughts and Comments

