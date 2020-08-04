JUI-F urges International organizations to take notice of Indian barbarism in IIOK

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazal-ur Rehman (JUI-F) leaders on Tuesday said United Nations (UN) and International Organizations should take notice of Modi-let fascist Indian government's continued brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOK).

The leadership expressed these views in a joint statement by Quetta district's different units of JUI-F presidents including, Amir Maulana Abdul Rehman Rafiq, Amir Maulana Muhammad Tahir Tuheedi and others.

They said JUI-F would take out rallies across Balochistan against atrocities of Indian Army on occupied Kashmiri people and to express solidarity with them under the leadership of Balochistan chapter Amir of JUI-F Maulana Abdul Wasay.

India is torturing people of Kashmir to suppress their voice of freedom and hide its black laws which are being foiled by the youth of Kashmir through efforts of freedom, they said adding that all nations of Pakistan stand with Kashmiri people on difficult time.

They said JUI-F would raise its voice for freedom of Kashmiri people till their achievement of self-determination right and urged JUI-F workers to take part in rallies to show their solidarity with Kashmiri people during observing Yume-e-Istehsal tomorrow.