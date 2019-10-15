(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Farrukh Habib Tuesday said that PTI-led Imran Khan's government was not afraid of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl's (JUI-F) upcoming azaadi march as Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman wants to divert world's attention from Kashmir issue.

Talking to ptv news channel, He criticized that Maulana is not coming out for the oppressed Kashmiri's right and islam but for protecting his self political interests.

"Protest is a political right and we have no objection to protest if they follow constitution and decision of Supreme Court of Pakistan," he made it clear.

"If opposition have any issues, they can sit with the government and we are ready to address their grievances," Habib said.

PM Imran Khan's government has come to power with the votes of public and will do everything including institutional reforms and across the board accountability.

He asserted that there will not be any deal on accountability and no city will be closed as the freedom march of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal-Ur Rehman has not any objective but just because of his own interests, he added.

He said the nation is more aware than before and they will never stand with the support of JUI-F chief as the timing for Azadi March was totally wrong.

He said politics of JUI-F chief had been rejected by people of his constituency during the general election 2018 and he should now wait for next general elections to come into power and they should stop blackmailing PTI government.