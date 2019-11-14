JUI-F will implement its Plan-B today

(@fidahassanain)

The JUI-F leadership says that the roads and highway will be blocked in various parts of the country.

ISLAMABAD: (Uru Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2019) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) will implement its Plan B of Azadi March from holding protest to blocking roads and highways in various parts of the country.

According to the sources, the JUI-F marchers are ready to shut down Peshawar road, Grnd Trunk Road in Rawalpindi, Karachi-Quetta highway, Sukker-Multan motorway yand Indus Highway.

In an address to participants of Azadi March, JUI-F leader Maulana Ata-ur-Rehman announced Plan-B of Azadi March saying that protest would be expanded while roads and highways would be blocked in various parts of the country. We will block Indus Highway at the Link Road, he said, adding that the workers of the JUI-F would start implementation on Plan B from today at 02:00 PM.

JUI-F leader Rashid Soomro also spoke to the Azadi March protesters and urged them to gather at Hub River Road on Thursday (today) at 02:00 PM. Workers should not carry sticks to the sit-in protests and ambulances must be allowed to pass through, he said.

Rashid Soomro said motorway in Sukkur, Ghotki-Punjab road, Hub River Road and Kandhkot-Punjab road would be blocked at 02:00 PM.

Pakistan Peoples Party on Thursday said that they would not allow Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) to stage and expand protest in Sindh.

According to the details, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman called off Azadi March in Islamabad and announced to expand his movement across the country. However, the PPP said that it would not allow protests in its province.

In a statement, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani said that the blockage of roads and highways would never be allowed when he asked about the proposed plan of the JUI-F.

"It will never be allowed," said the minister while responding to a question that what the government was going to do with the proposed plan of JUI-F.

"It is the prime duty of the government to ensure smooth workig of the daily routines and business with due security and protection," he further said, adding that "It would not be allowed if any individul or grouup plans to take to the streets, blocks the roads and puts hurdles in the way of people,".

Initially, the PPP supported the JUI-F's protest but said it would never support JUI-F's plan of blockage of roads.