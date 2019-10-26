JUI-F will not take its Azadi March to Red Zone

(@fidahassanain)

Govt's negotiating team succeeds in convincing JUI-F leaders.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-26th Oct, 2019) In a major breakthrough, the government's negotiating team finally succeeded in convincing Rehbar Committee of Opposition parties that the JUI-F would not take the Azadi March to Red Zone area of the capital.

According to the reports, the opposition parties would decide a new venue for the Azadi March in Islamabad area after the JUI-F leaders accepted the government's advice in this regard.

The government's team is being led by Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak and Rehbar Committee of the opposition parties was led by Akram Durani. Both the parties, till yesterday, failed to reach any point. The time and venue of the meeting was kept hidden.

Last week, the federal government JUI-F to take out its Azadi March but advised it not violate the parameters set by the superior courts. Issuing a statment the governmnent, the government authorities said that Azadi March is allowed within the ambit of law and the Constitution.

Prime Minister House spokesperson said: " the prime minister believes in democratic right to protest and therefore the Azadi March is allowed under the ambit of law,".

The superior courts have already decided that the protests are allowed as long as the righs of the other people are not affected.

The political leaders including PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari criticized the government for blocking the capital ahead of Azadi March.

It may be mentioned here that JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman set Oct 31 as the date for his Azadi March and said that he would start from Karachi, Sindh. He said he had the support of other political parties and would mark the day to show solidarity with Kashmiri people.

Federal Minister Sheikh Rasheed, however, said that Maulana Fazl ur Rehman had nothing to do with the Kashmiri people as remained head of the Kashmir Committee but he never raised voice for them. He also said that Maulana Fazl ur Rehman must be given face saving and claimed that he was already approched not to hold Azadi March.

The opposition parties including the PML-N and PPP said that they had been going to support the Azadi March. But according to some reports, PML-N Chief Shehbaz Sharif was reluctant to take part in the JUI-F march and made his participation conditional with the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's particiation. Interestingly, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has already said that he would not partcipate in Azadi March.