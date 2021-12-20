JUI-F wins Tehsil Chairman Khewezai/ Baizai seat, Mohmand

A candidate of Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam won Tehsil Chairman Khewezai/Baizai seat on Monday

According to unofficial results, of KPK Election Local Bodies, Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam candidate, Bismillah Jan, won the Tehsil Chairman Khewezai/Baiai seat from district Mohmand by securing 4788 votes.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate, Muhammad Ayub Jani was runner up with 1881 votes and PML- N candidate secured 1651 votes.