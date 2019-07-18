Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman Thursday said his party would never let anyone impose foreign agenda on the country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman Thursday said his party would never let anyone impose foreign agenda on the country.

Addressing a press conference here, he said undue pressure had been built up on madrasas which were offering services in the education sector. He reposed confidence in Wafaq-ul-Madaris and Tanzeemat-e-Madaris, saying that both madrasa governing bodies would not compromise on the principles of religious institutions.

He said that Jamia Usmania in Vehari and Jamia Abbasia in Bahawalpur had lost their utility after being taken into control by the authorities. He said performance of madrasa students in Multan, Karachi and Peshawar boards had been far better than other students and many of them secured top positions in their board examinations.

He condemned the arrest of former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Hafiz Saeed. He also backed traders' strike call for July 25.